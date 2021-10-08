Snow leopard at Sioux Falls zoo dies days after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Great Plains Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A snow leopard at the Great Plains Zoo has died, the zoo announced Friday.

Baya, the 2-year-old snow leopard, was new to the zoo after being transferred from the Akron Zoo earlier this year.

On Sunday and into Monday, Baya started exhibiting signs of a cough, which was followed by inappetence and lethargy.

On Thursday, Keesa, an Amur tiger, tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after, Baya experienced a decline in respiratory function. Baya passed away Thursday evening the zoo said in a statement.

Baya | Courtesy Great Plains Zoo

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Baya. Our animal care and veterinary staffs fought arduously and did their best to help give Baya a fighting chance,” CEO Becky Dewitz said.

Baya will undergo a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News