SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you spot the car in the snow?

The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo that looks like it’s just a pile of snow, but if you look closer, you’ll see there’s a car under there.

Authorities say this is one of the dangers of driving during a blizzard. Vehicles stuck in roadways also makes it harder for plows to do their job.

The highway patrol reminds everyone to take no travel advisories seriously.