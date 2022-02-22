SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center says another big name is coming to its venue this year.

Cultural icon Snoop Dogg and country music singer Koe Wetzel will be in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, April 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees.

Concert promoter Jered Johnson says the stars aligned to make the concert possible.

“It kind of morphed out of the Superbowl performance and then the stars aligned, both these acts are on separate tours and they decided to come together for a couple of dates that happened to be in the midwest. I don’t know how, and we are really excited,” Johnson said.

Concert goers have been speculating who would be performing since the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center started teasing the announcement on Friday.