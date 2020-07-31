Smithfield, OSHA reach agreement on sharing information

FILE – In this April 8, 2020, file photo, the Smithfield pork processing plant stands in Sioux Falls, S.D. Meat exports are surging this spring at the same time the processing industry is struggling to meet domestic demand as workers get sick with the coronavirus and companies scramble to make plants safer for employees. The meat industry says that if companies manage to keep workers healthy and plants operating, there should be plenty of supply to satisfy both U.S. and export markets. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Smithfield Foods and federal workplace safety investigators have reached an agreement over sharing information on a coronavirus outbreak at Smithfield’s pork processing plant in South Dakota.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating an outbreak at Smithfield’s plant in Sioux Falls.

Over 850 workers were infected with COVID-19 in March and April.

The federal government in June had subpoenaed South Dakota’s Department of Health for details on the outbreak. But the company asked a federal judge to quash the subpoena.

The federal government and Smithfield have asked a federal judge to dismiss the matter.

