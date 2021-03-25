Smithfield Foods offers COVID-19 shots at Sioux Falls plant

FILE – This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., where health officials reported dozens employees have confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection. Meat isn’t going to disappear from supermarket shelves because of outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers at massive slaughterhouses, but there could be less selection and higher prices as plants struggle to stay open. Smithfield Foods has halted work at the plant, as of Monday, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls is making it easier for some of its employees to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The company is offering COVID-19 shots Friday at the food processing plant where hundreds of workers have been infected with the virus since the pandemic began.

Five-hundred doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine come from the South Dakota Department of Health and will be administered by Avery Health.

The plant in Sioux Falls employs about 3,600 workers. At least 1,294 Smithfield workers contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began, and four employees died from complications in the spring of 2020, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.