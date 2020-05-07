Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls resumes operations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – As South Dakota reports more than 31 COVID-19 deaths, Smithfield Foods has announced it will resume operations in Sioux Falls.

After being closed for more than three weeks, Smithfield said they’ve received positive confirmation from the CDC and USDA.

They also stated that they are in full compliance with CDC and OSHA guidance.

Smithfield said they will take a phased approach to resume its operations. The company anticipates that the facility will be fully operational by late May.