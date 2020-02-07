Small South Dakota towns seek state funds for road repairs

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Small towns in South Dakota say they’re strapped for cash after historically bad flooding last year.

They’re asking the Legislature for funds for road repairs.

A bill from Clark Republican Sen. Brock Greenfield would use money from the state’s motor fuel tax and the Transportation Department to create a $2.4 million fund for townships.

Opponents of the bill include cities, counties and the state Department of Transportation. They say argue that it would take money from repairs they need to make.

The Senate Local Government Committee passed the bill on a 4-3 vote Wednesday. It now heads to the full Senate.