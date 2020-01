SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – No one was injured, but six pets died in a fire at a mobile home in Sioux Falls.

Fire officials say the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived Monday afternoon.

Residents of the home evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The Argus Leader says crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes, but firefighters stayed on scene for an additional five hours knocking down hot spots.

Four dogs and two ferrets died in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.