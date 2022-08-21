SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six South Dakota men were arrested in a sex trafficking operation conducted Aug. 5 through Aug. 12 during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in South Dakota.

Brandon Reide Peru, 27, Donald William Laun, 61, Kordelle Ray Running Hawk, 24, Siddiq Ahmed Damkiwala, 32, and William Henry Riese, 31, all of Rapid City, and Christopher Daniel Luna, 32, of Sturgis, were all arrested on charge of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, according to the U.S. Attorney.

The agencies involved in the operation were DCI, ICAC, HSI, Ellsworth AFB Office of Special Investigations, Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office