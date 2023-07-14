CORSON, S.D. (KCAU) — One man died in a two-vehicle crash after trying to make a U-turn on his motorcycle.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Randall Loerch, 62, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, was traveling on S.D. Highway 11 near the mile maker 85, on a 2003 Harley Davidson FLHTCUI Shrine motorcycle on July 9. Mara Bossman, 28, of Garretson, S.D., was also traveling on SD Highway 11 in a 2016 Hyundai Tucson, behind the motorcycle.

The release stated Loerch pulled over to the side of the road on Highway 11. As Bossman approached Loerch, he pulled back onto the road in an attempt to make a U-turn. Bossman’s car then hit Loerch.



Loerch was taken to a local hospital where he died. Officials noted that Loerch was not wearing a helmet. Bossman was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.



The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

