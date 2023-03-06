SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A battle is brewing in downtown Sioux Falls.

Local breweries are showing off their hops during Mash Madness.

“Every competitor is brand new, it’s something that we haven’t tasted in downtown before,” DTSF Marketing Manager Tenley Schwartz said.

Five breweries, five original craft beers.

“All of this year’s brews are kind of fruity, there’s a lot of little tropical touches,” Schwartz said.

“We created a sour ale. it’s got a little bit of lactose to make it not so sour,” Severance Brewing Company owner Scott Heckel said.

Scott Heckel is the owner and lead brewer at Severance Brewing Company. His creation is named the Exotic Fruit Octopus, which naturally includes eight fruits.

“Strawberry, raspberry, mango, papaya, soursop, caruba, passionfruit, and pineapple,” Heckel said.

A drawing by Heckel’s 8-year-old daughter, Addie, is the inspiration behind the beer.

“My wife and daughter were doing one of those three marker challenges, and Addie being the creative one that she is created a fruit octopus and colored it all in and then started defining what fruits were going to be on it,” Heckel said.

An impressive drawing, but it’s Exotic Fruit Octopus that stole the show.

“That’s a great beer name. There’s a shortage of good beer names anymore,” Heckel said.

And he hopes it’s the beer that brings the traveling trophy back to Severance.

“It’s always nice to get those bragging rights for a year. We won it one year, Covert won it last year, so we’ll see if we can steal it back from them,” Heckel said.

Mash Madness runs through the end of March.