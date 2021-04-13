Sioux Falls woman’s trial in baby’s death 40 years ago delayed again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The trial for a woman accused of killing her newborn 40 years ago has been pushed back again.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that Theresa Bentaas’ trial was set to start Monday in Sioux Falls.

Randy Sample with the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office said both sides agreed to a postponement and a new start date hasn’t been set.

The postponement marks the third delay in the trial since the 58-year-old Bentaas was charged in March 2019 with two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.