SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford and Avera both welcomed some of the first babies of this new year.

Leo Grant Weflen was born last night in 2022 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Wrenly Jo Mart was the first baby born in the new year with Sanford Health. She was born at 1:25 a.m. this morning. Her mom is looking ahead to another New Year’s Day.

“She’ll have a wild 21st birthday,” said Jordynne Mart, Wrenly’s mother.

To all, happy birthday, happy new year and welcome to the world.