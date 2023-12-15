SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman with a lengthy criminal record is in the Minnehaha County jail, charged with kidnapping.

Authorities arrested Summer Herman, Thursday afternoon following a standoff involving the SWAT team.

Summer Herman

It all started when the sheriff’s office attempted to serve a warrant, but Herman refused to come outside.

Authorities say she claimed to have a weapon and threatened to hurt the people inside. Herman eventually let another woman and child leave the home, before surrendering.