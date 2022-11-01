SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with stab wounds after an attack at a Sioux Falls apartment Sunday night. Early this morning, police arrested a suspect and charged him with homicide.

Police rushed to this small apartment building on West 9th Street after a reported stabbing.

They found a man in the hallway of the second floor. He had been stabbed several times and was unresponsive.

First responders performed life-saving measures, but he died at the scene. In a nearby apartment, they also found a 47-year-old woman covered in blood and suffering multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, 47-year-old Garner Stanley was stabbed all over her body, including her face, torso, and legs.

Those papers also say before police arrived, the male victim, 37-year-old Stewart Wayne Mousseaux Jr, told a neighbor who attacked him, saying “tell them it was Zach Dubrey.”

Police followed up on that lead. They took Isaiah Rain Dubray into custody at 1:30 this morning.

Dubray was located in the 300 block of South Prairie, he was arrested without incident.

Mr. Dubray has been lodged at the Minnehaha County Jail on several charges, including murder first, murder second, and several counts of aggravated assault,” said Lt. Nick Butler.

Police say at least two knives were recovered. The suspect and the victims knew each other and according to court documents, witnesses saw them drinking together on Saturday. Detectives are still working to uncover what led up to the violent attack.

“As with many of these homicide investigations, the investigation doesn’t end once a suspect is arrested, so our detectives still have a lot of work to do and hopefully we can get the answers,” said Butler.

According to the criminal complaints Dubray faces first and second-degree murder charges along with 7 different counts of aggravated assault.

Dubray also has a history with drug charges and recently got out of prison.