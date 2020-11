SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – The Sioux Falls Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old runaway.

According to Sioux Falls Police, authorities are for 12-year-old runaway, Ania Johnson, who left school yesterday after an argument. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans.

If you see Ania or anyone matching the description, you should call Sioux Falls Police at 605-367-7000.