Sioux Falls Police says abducted woman’s death ruled a homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sioux Falls Police say an abducted woman whose body was found this week was strangled and her death was ruled a homicide.

A police spokesman says the cause of 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi’s death was ruled asphyxia by manual strangulation.

Police say Badi was abducted from a Walmart parking lot on Sunday morning.

Her body was found Monday on a gravel road south of Sioux Falls.

Police say a 19-year-old man remains a suspect but has not been charged.

The man appeared in court Wednesday for an attempted New Year’s Day kidnapping and aggravated assault.

His bail is set at $250,000 cash.