Sioux Falls Police remind panhandlers of rules as spring approaches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls are laying down the ground rules for panhandlers as spring approaches.

The Argus Leader reports officers are warning drivers they could see more panhandlers on highway on-ramps and exits as the weather warms up.

They say holding a sign in a public place is legal but stepping into traffic to accept money or goods isn’t.

Stopping in traffic to give panhandlers something is illegal, so is soliciting money or goods on private property without permission.