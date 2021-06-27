Sioux Falls police lieutenant promoted to lead department

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s most populous city is staying in-house to replace its outgoing police chief.

Sioux Falls Police Lt. Jonathan Thum, who has been with department for 16 years, was recommended for the top job by a hiring panel of community members and other organizations. He replaces Matt Burns, who announced his retirement last month.

A Sioux Falls native, Thum started his career with the city police department as a patrol officer in 2005. He has worked as a field training officer, department training officer, sergeant, lieutenant and SWAT commander.

Thum holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Sioux Falls, where he also serves as an adjunct instructor.