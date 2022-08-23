SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death of a 36-year-old man in central Sioux Falls is being investigated as a homicide.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, police were called to a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue for a death investigation at 8:48 p.m. on Friday, August 19.

Police say the victim was 36-year-old Paul Billion and an autopsy Monday determined the manner of death was a homicide by gunshot. Police believe the victim may have died the night of August 16 or the morning of August 17.

If anyone has information about the crime or was in the area of 21st Street and Duluth Avenue last week on August 16 or August 17 they are encouraged to call police.

The homicide near 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue is now considered the second homicide in Sioux Falls in 2022.