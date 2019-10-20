Sioux Falls police help 2 escape burning house

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police have helped two people escape their burning home.

Firefighters were called to the house around 2 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say the initial report was that members of a family were unable to get out of the house.

Police arrived and heard people still inside the house. Officers helped two people who were trapped get out of the house. Those two plus another person who was inside the home at the time of the fire were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 10 minutes of arriving.

Authorities say the fire had engulfed the garage and spread to the house. The cause remains under investigation.