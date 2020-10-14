Sioux Falls Police Department search for two missing, endangered children

Photos Courtesy of the Sioux Falls Police Department

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – The Sioux Falls Police Department is searching for two endangered children.

9-month-old Apallo Gutzmer is 15 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue footie pajamas with white stars. 2-year-old Kingston Gutzmer is 2’6’’ and 34 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing white footie pajamas with different color monsters on it.

Both subjects were last seen around 2 p.m. on October 10 in the area E. 6th St and N. Indiana Ave.

They were last seen with their father, Cody Gutzmer. Cody is suspected of taking both children and has since shut off his phone. Cody is suspected of driving a 2004 Silver Chevy Venture SD with South Dakota plates 1CC659.

If located, contact Sioux Falls Police at 605-367-7000.

Photos courtesy of the Sioux Falls Police Department
Cody Gutzmer. Photo courtesy of the Sioux Falls Police Department
Suspected vehicle of Gutzmer, courtesy of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

