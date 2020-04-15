Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken offers shelter ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The mayor of Sioux Falls is going ahead with a city-wide shelter-in-place ordinance, now that Gov. Kristi Noem has rejected his request to issue a county-wide order.

Mayor Paul TenHaken did not say how the ordinance would differ from his stay-at-home proclamation.

The Argus Leader reports the first reading of the ordinance will come at a meeting Wednesday night with a second reading scheduled for next week.

TenHaken’s request for Noem comes as Minnehaha County saw its number of cases reach 934.

The state of South Dakota has reported 1168 cases, and 644 of Minnehaha County’s cases are either people who work at Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls or those that are connected to the workers that have been infected, according to the Department of Health.

One worker at the plant has died.

The Smithfield Foods meat processing plant in Sioux Falls continues to be a hot spot and accounts for more than half of the state’s total.

TenHaken said residents would still be able to travel for work and to get groceries and other essential items.

The ordinance also wouldn’t stop people from doing activities outside as long as they are social distancing.