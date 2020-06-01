Sioux Falls Mayor implements temporary curfew

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has implemented a temporary curfew starting on Sunday night.

He has signed a Declaration of Emergency and a corresponding 10 p.m. curfew for the area that’s bordered by 57th Street on the south to 26th Street on the north, Kiwanis Avenue on the east, and Interstate 29 on the west.

That’s around the area of where the Empire Mall is located in Sioux Falls.

The City said the curfew will last until 7 a.m. on Monday.

The only exception during this order is for people who are going to and from work and seeking emergency services.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said they’re working closely with other local and state law enforcement agencies to continuously monitor the situation.

A temporary curfew will go into effect at 10pm for the area around the Empire Mall. The news release has the details. /713 pic.twitter.com/sPQFkbcpCu — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) June 1, 2020

