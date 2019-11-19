Sioux Falls man uninjured after firing gun in pants pocket

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say an intoxicated man escaped injury when he accidentally fired his gun inside his pants pocket.

The 24-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested Monday for reckless discharge of a weapon and possession a gun while intoxicated. Police say officers heard a gunshot and responded to a parking ramp about 2:30 a.m.

The Argus Leader reports they found the man who had a blood alcohol content of 0.25, which is more than three times the legal limit to drive. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the man wasn’t injured but had a hole in his pants.

