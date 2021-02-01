Sioux Falls man prepares to add to his Super Bowl memorabilia collection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local businessman is preparing to add to his impressive collection of Super Bowl memorabilia.

Terry Craft has 33 autographed helmets from Super Bowl winning quarterbacks. He has one each from the QBs, including Tom Brady, who won six titles with the Patriots. Craft will add a second Brady helmet if he wins this year’s championship as a member of the Buccaneers.

The only quarterback he’s currently missing is Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. Every helmet has a story, including former Chicago QB Jim McMahon.

“I wrote him a letter, asked him if he would be a part of the collection because he doesn’t sign a ton of autographs either and told him I would donate $500 to the charity of his choice if he signed the helmet. He wrote back about six months later and said yeah he would do it,” Craft said.

Craft does have two Peyton Manning helmets — one Colts, one Broncos.