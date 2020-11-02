Sioux Falls man out $3,700 to phone scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A 77-year-old man is out $3,700 due to a scam. Sioux Falls police say a scammer called the victim pretending to be from the Social Security Administration.

They told the man his social security number was compromised and told him to buy gift cards and give them the numbers. The victim was also told to go to the bank — that’s when a clerk told the victim it was a scam.

“Usually the social security administration does everything by mail. They don’t call people, so if you get a phone call like that, anything where they’re telling you to buy gift cards– don’t,” Sioux Falls police officer Sam Clemens said.

Clemens reminds everyone if you get a call like this, hang up and find the number of the organization the person says they are from to verify the information.

