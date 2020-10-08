Sioux Falls man found in crashed car with gunshot wounds has died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police are looking for a suspect or suspects who shot and killed a local man who crashed his vehicle in a parking lot.
Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots and a crash about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. They found a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.
He was taken to the hospital where he died. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says he doesn’t know how many times the man was hit or whether he was shot while in the vehicle.
Investigators will use surveillance video from nearby businesses and homes as they work to solve the case.
