SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – A man from Sioux Falls has died of injuries that he received from a two-vehicle crash on October 14, south of Sioux Falls.
Officials said William Hartman, 83, was traveling west on 276th street and had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 115. Molly Lorenzen, 24, of Beresford, was driving north. As Hartman’s vehicle proceeded into the intersection, it was struck by the northbound vehicle.
Hartman sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital, and he died on Wednesday. Susan Hartman, 60, of Harrisburg was a passenger in Hartman’s vehicle, and she suffered minor injuries. Lorenzen suffered minor injuries as well.
All three people involved were wearing seat belts.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Latest Stories
- November 15: 80 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County
- Sioux Falls man dies of injuries from 2 vehicle crash in October
- South Dakota’s rules for industrial hemp
- After tweeting Biden won election, Pres. Trump clarifies in another tweet ‘I concede NOTHING!’
- November 15: Iowa reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases