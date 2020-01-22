Closings
Sioux Falls man arrested for beating child with belt

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Police say a Sioux Falls man has been arrested for beating a 12-year-old child with a belt.

The girl reported the beating to school staff who notified police.

The man was arrested on an abuse of cruelty to minor charge.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the girl suffered some marks and bruising in the beating last weekend.

Clemens cited Marsy’s Law in declining to provide additional details.

The law protects a victim’s right to privacy by excluding information about identification, where the alleged crime happened and where it was reported. 

