Sioux Falls juvenile detention center worker among positive COVID-19 tests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An employee at the Minnehaha Juvenile Detention Center in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

Detention Center director Jamie Gravett says the facility was informed of the positive test Friday “and immediately began informing guardians, our partners, and contractors while caring for our youth and keeping them safe.”

She says staff and juveniles are being monitored for symptoms and have their temperatures taken twice each day.

State health officials on Saturday reported 131 new cases of the coronavirus, increasing the total to 1,542.

With cases on the rise, the National Guard has selected locations for two 100-bed temporary hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, one in Sioux Falls and one in Rapid City.