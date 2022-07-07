SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Junior Roller Derby will soon be in the national spotlight. Recently, the team qualified for the Junior Roller Derby Association Championships in Arizona later this month.

It’s a sport that takes a lot of skill, strength, and sweat.

“It’s a super physical sport, especially against the teams we play in the midwest, they are all hard hitters, I have serious respect to every team we play,” skater, Kinsey Eirikson said.

For the members of SoDak Attack, their hard work has paid off.

In just a few short weeks, they’ll be heading to Phoenix, Arizona to take on some of the top teams in junior roller derby in the country.

“We’ve been working out super hard, we’ve been doing teamwork exercises here, working super hard at practice, a lot of team bonding outside of practice, team meals together, hanging out together, it builds the trust in each other that we need for the track,” skater, Emma Southwick said.

Last week, skaters spent time at camp.

While it’s a way to prep new skaters, the coaches are also using it as a way to help the group prepare.

“We are incorporating some more advanced elements this year to try to get our kids ready for champs, and then we will start post season practices,” coach, Sioux Falls Junior Roller Derby, Heather Christensen said.

As the only junior roller derby league in the state, this will be the second time the team has made it to the national competition.

“The teams that we will be competing against when we go to Arizona for championships are from Philadelphia, and they have kids from Florida, they have kids from New York, we are playing against another Florida team, and we will be playing against a team from the pacific northwest,” Christensen said.

And the skaters are ready to represent South Dakota.

“Super happy that we get to go, there’s going to be some good teams, and we are good as well, but we are just happy that we get to go and experience nationals, and play against some high level teams, and hopefully we can put up a good fight,” Southwick said.

The national championships are July 30th and 31st.

There will be a fundraiser to benefit the team’s travel expenses July 9th at the Sky Lounge in Tea. You can also find information about a GoFundMe page here.