Sioux Falls homicide suspects arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting early Sunday morning have been arrested.

A report of gunshots in the area of Austin Street and Cliff Avenue came in just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Authorities identified the suspects as 22-year-old Skylar Summer Jorgensen and 24-year-old Rashaun Romainedennis Guest. They were both arrested Sunday without incident.

Authorities say Jorgensen is being charged for accessory to second-degree murder. Guest is being charged with second-degree murder.