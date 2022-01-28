SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Women’s Premier League Soccer (WPLS) is coming to Sioux Falls with a new 2022 season expansion team, currently named Sioux Falls City FC.

The news that Sioux Falls would be hosting a team was announced Thursday by the league.

“We are proud to announce that Sioux Falls City FC has joined the league for the 2022 season, as the #WPSL expands into South Dakota,” the league wrote in posts on Facebook and Twitter.

Team co-owner Melissa Nelson was also quoted in the Facebook post, saying “We are excited to bring an elite level of women’s soccer to Sioux Falls and look forward to fulfilling our mission of empowering women through soccer.”

Along with Melissa Nelson, the other co-owners of the team are Gabe Nelson, Emily Thomas and Eric Thomas, all former college athletes who have children playing women’s soccer in the NCAA, according to WPLS.

The WPLS is the longest active women’s soccer league with more than 125 clubs from coast to coast in 35 states. Athletes that have played in WPLS include Alex Morgan, Abby Wambach, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Foudy, and Brandi Chastain.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the team for more information.