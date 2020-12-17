Sioux Falls extends mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls City Council has extended the city’s mask mandate to the middle of March, following an hour of testimony from citizens who were mostly opposed to the move.

The ordinance is identical to the one passed on Nov. 17, with no penalty for violating it. It was due to expire on Jan. 1.

State health officials on Wednesday reported 39 new deaths due to complications from COVID-19, increasing the total fatalities to 1,300.

The state reported 904 new cases, lifting the total to 92,603.

Officials said that 405 doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered as of Tuesday.