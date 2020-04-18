Sioux Falls doctor on the front lines prepares for surge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As cases of COVID-19 reach 1,311 in South Dakota, health care workers on the front lines are gearing up to fight for the lives of their patients.

Avera Hospitalist Dr. Nathan Miller, arrived at our interview wearing goggles and a mask. But when he’s in a COVID-19 patient’s room, he puts on the hooded PAPR mask

“The hospitalists are wearing those on COVID-19 units in every room so we can conserve the face masks for the rest of the team,” Miller said.

He says everyone at the hospital, from nurses to physicians to housekeeping, is picking up extra shifts right now.

“What we’ve seen is a slow steady increase in the number of patients with COVID-19.”

There are 36 patients currently hospitalized with the illness in South Dakota. Miller says he’s confident the health systems will be able to handle an influx of patients; even with Smithfield Foods now the number one hot spot in the nation with 733 related cases and counting.

Miller said that he feels the pressure.

“You can feel it ramping up a little bit, yes. I do feel we have a good plan in place and a good surge plan in place if we need to have additional personnel,” he said.

Miller says everyone working in the hospital is concerned about bringing the virus home. Dr. Miller is married with three sons, ranging in age from five to 10. He explains the precautions he’s taking to keep his family safe.

“For me I bring a separate change of clothes that I wear in and I change into a different set of clothes and bag those up,” Miller said. “When I leave and go home, I change into the ones I came in with. (I) Shower before I see anyone as well.”

Looking to the next few weeks, he said that while he may be somewhat nervous, it helps to remind him what he and others are facing.

“Oh I have a little bit of nervousness; but again I think it would be dangerous if I didn’t,” Miller said. I don’t have severe anxiety, but I respect the disease, I respect what we have before us. I think it will be a challenge. I’m confident we are planning—I’m confident like with anything—we will have to adapt. And I’m confident we’ll get through this .

Miller’s patients range from having the worst kind of flu symptoms they’ve ever experienced to needing to be hooked up to a ventilator to breathe. He also says he cannot stress enough the importance of everyone doing their part by following social distancing guidelines and staying home if you can.