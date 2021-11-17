Sioux Falls dentist facing felony domestic assault charges gives up practice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls dentist accused of choking his wife in a case of domestic violence has given up his dental practice.

Cale Slack made his first court appearance on a felony aggravated assault charge and four misdemeanor assault charges.

Slack has been a dentist in Sioux Falls since 1997. However, Slack has agreed with the South Dakota Board of Dentistry to stop practicing in light of domestic abuse charges filed against him.

Cale Slack made his initial appearance Tuesday on five domestic abuse assault charges. The most serious of them is choking his wife, which is a felony aggravated assault charge. Authorities say the abuse took place in September.

“So this began on Monday, September 27th. Our victim was in a car outside Patrick Henry Middle school waiting to pick up some kids. The suspect is a family member and came up to the car and ended up breaking the car window. The victim ended up calling police to report this. That’s when we were informed there had been a domestic a couple of days earlier on the 25th. And in that case, the suspect hit and punched and ended up strangling the victim,” Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Slack is facing up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of choking his wife.

Slack practiced at Riverview Dental on 57th Street in Sioux Falls. On October 22, Slack came to an agreement with the Board of Dentistry to stop working as a dentist due to the criminal charges against him.

KELOLAND Investigates has learned that Slack sold Riverview Dental to another dentist, Dr. Preston Schraeder, who took over the practice this week.

Slack is scheduled to go on trial for the assault charges on February 22, 2022.