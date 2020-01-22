Sioux Falls daycare provider charged in baby’s strangulation death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A Sioux Falls daycare provider has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a baby who became strangled in a car seat.

Prosecutors say Kayla Styles left the 9-month-old boy in the car seat to nap November 14 and when she checked two hours later she found the baby was slumped down with the seat’s straps pressing against his neck.

The Argus Leader reports the coroner determined the cause of death was “positional asphyxia due to inappropriate sleep environment.”

The 30-year-old Styles is charged with second-degree manslaughter and abuse of a minor. She was arrested Tuesday.

It was not clear if Styles has hired an attorney.