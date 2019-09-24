Sioux Falls businesses still cleaning up from E-F2 tornadoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) — While South Dakota is cleaning up from flooding, Sioux Falls businesses are also working to return to business as usual.

It’s been about two weeks since three E-F2 tornadoes tore through Sioux Falls.

Two Avera medical facilities in the southwest part of town were heavily damaged by one tornado. Hospital officials now say all outpatient clinic and hospitals are open, including the Avera Behavioral Health Center that had its roof torn off by the tornado.

Sioux Falls city officials say most of the city parks have also reopened.