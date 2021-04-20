Sioux Falls brewery uses river water to make beer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Big Sioux River Brew debuts Saturday at Remedy Brewing Company.

“You are actually probably safer drinking this beer than you are bottled water when it comes to contaminants,” Remedy Brewing Company CEO Matt Hastad said.

300 gallons of surface water was pumped from the Big Sioux River. Once cleaned, the remaining 120 gallons were used to make four barrels of beer.

“Wait, you used dirty water to make this beer? Yes, we did. We want to show and raise awareness that this is what the future holds for us if we don’t make some real changes now,” Hastad said.

“We thought this would be a great way to show off this need for clean water and what we can do as a community to help clean up the Big Sioux River,” Friends of the Big Sioux River managing director Travis Entenman said.

The brewery is collaborating with Friends of the Big Sioux River on the project.

“Find another avenue to educate the community, to get them involved with the river, get them involved with their local water quality issues and support local businesses,” Entenman said.

Tyler Wasberg is the man behind the Kolsch-style brew.

“Tastes like it should at this point, a little bit yeasty but the flavor is there,” Tyler Wasberg said.

“We’re choosing a beer style that’s fairly clear, easy, approachable, good drinking, and it’s a tough beer style because you can’t hide any flaws, so if there was something wrong with the water you’d taste it right away,” Hastad said.

Entenman sampled the water. Beer is next on his list.

“I’m looking forward to trying it once it’s ready. I think it’s going to taste awesome,” Entenman said.

Following a downtown river cleanup, Remedy and Friends of the Big Sioux River are hosting a release party for the Big Sioux Brew from noon until 4:00 on Saturday at Remedy Brewing Company.