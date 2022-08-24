SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large law enforcement presence responded to a bank in north Sioux Falls Tuesday morning following a reported robbery.

Sioux Falls Police officers and South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were seen outside the Wells Fargo bank on the corner of N. Cliff Avenue and E. Rice Street.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek is on the scene. She reports there is crime tape up in the area. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says someone has been arrested.

Law enforcement at bank on North Cliff Avenue

Less than an hour later, police blocked off the intersection of Cliff Avenue and Rice Street after a suspicious package was found. Clemens confirmed the investigation into the package is related to the bank robbery.