SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of robbing a bank in Sioux Falls Tuesday made his first court appearance Wednesday on a long list of charges.

22-year-old Ayub Mohamed faces eight felony charges, including three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, around 11 o’clock in the morning, Mohamed allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo bank on North Cliff Avenue.

“He had a backpack with him, kind of made some different comments inside the bank that he had a gun and made some comments that he had a bomb,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

According to court papers, Mohamed took between $100 thousand and $500 thousand dollars.

Before he left, police say Mohamed also took car keys from one of the customers inside the bank, but before he could leave one of the employees hit an alarm, which triggered a massive response by police.

“So as the suspect walked out of the building law enforcement was there and were able to take him into custody without any issue,” Clemens said.

But the incident was far from over.

“Because of the statements he made about having a bomb with him, his backpack was left on the ground, we ended up getting the bomb squad to come out there,” Clemens said.

Police blocked off the area to keep people safe, while they searched the backpack.

“They checked and found there was no bomb,” Clemens said.

They did, however, find a handgun.

Mohamed is being held in jail on a $250 thousand bond, cash only.