SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were worried about missing a flight ahead of Christmas, you may be in luck.

The Sioux Falls Regional Airport will reopen at 3 p.m. and the security checkpoint will open at 4 p.m.

An airport manager told KELOLAND News that the airport is primarily opening for emergency services and delivery flights such as FedEx and UPS. As of Friday afternoon, only one commercial flight is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

The airport was scheduled to remain closed until 6 p.m. Friday.

If you’re flying out of Sioux Falls, you still need to check with your airline regarding your flight as many flights remain cancelled.