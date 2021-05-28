New commander named at Ellsworth Air Force Base

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota is getting a new leader.

Col. Joseph Sheffield has been named the next commander of the 28th Bomb Wing, the world’s largest B-18 bomber combat unit.

He will replace Col. David Doss as base commander.

Sheffield is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and is a command pilot with more than 3,600 flying hours, including 1,125 combat hours.

He comes to Ellsworth from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, where he served as the 36th Operations Group commander.