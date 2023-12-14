SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a jarring start to the school day for several elementary school students in Sioux Falls. As their bus turned off of West 12th Street, to go to Garfield Elementary School, the bus hit a man who was crossing the street. The victim didn’t survive.

The scene was just a couple blocks from Garfield Elementary School, as Sioux Falls Police investigated a deadly crash.

Around 7:35 a.m. the bus was headed west on 12th Street. When it attempted to turn onto Garfield Avenue, the bus hit a 50-year-old man. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials say it’s too soon to tell if the driver of the bus will face charges.

“So that’ll come once the investigation is complete. The report then will be presented to the city attorney and state’s attorney’s office, and they will review that and determine if any charges would be appropriate,” said Sam Clemens, the Sioux Falls Police Department’s public information officer.

No students were hurt. As police investigated, another bus came to the area and took them to school. Jamie Nold, the assistant superintendent for Sioux Falls School District says after a situation, like this, it’s important to offer counseling to those students.

“In any difficult situation, our primary concern is to care for the kids. And that’s what we’re in charge of. And that’s what parents expect us and we work with our community and our parents to do that,” said Nold.

The district has a crisis team that specializes in these type of situations.

“Everybody will react to things differently. We try to make sure that we keep parents informed so that they know they can keep aware of things at home to be able to watch over that as well, and then to communicate back with the school where those individual counselors would be able to help them,” said Nold.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours but is back open now.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name. We will bring you more details on this developing story as they become available.