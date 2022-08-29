SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender is back behind bars, accused of having sexual contact with two people.

Larry Richter was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail over the weekend. The county website says bond is set at more than $200,000.

According to court documents, Richter is accused of having sexual contact with someone under the age of 16 earlier this month. In the other case, he’s accused of having sexual contact with a person who was unable to give consent in July of 2021.

South Dakota’s sex offender registry says Richter was convicted of having sexual contact with four boys in 1987. The victims in that case were nine and ten years old.