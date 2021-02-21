Seven South Dakota lawmakers take questions at second Legislative Coffee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday morning legislators from districts 10, 12, and 13 took questions from constituents at the second Legislative Coffee hosted by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce at Southeast Technical Institute.

The first topic centered around medical marijuana, Initiated Measure 26 and House Bill 1100.

That bill would delay the implementation of medical marijuana and develop an interim marijuana committee. Republican Representative Greg Jamison from District 12 says having events like the legislative coffee is important when discussing hot-button topics like marijuana.

“Having things like this, having a connection to the legislature is important to start rebuilding that trust relationship. I think in the city council level, this happened all the time. I felt this refreshing approach and connection to the constituents. We are missing that in Pierre. This is good for us. More of this should happen for us,” Rep. Greg Jamison (R) of Sioux Falls said.

Other topics discussed today included needs-based scholarships and abortion.

It wasn’t just lawmakers having their voices heard at the Legislative Coffee, though. Before the event began, a group of teachers, students and other community members demonstrated outside of Southeast Technical Institute calling for a 3% increase in legislative funding for education.

“We had a contingent of teachers show up to rally and show our support for increased education funding to get money where it needs to be, the investment in the children of our state because they are our future. And they are our most precious commodity that we have and if we’re not investing in them, we’re not really, truly investing in our state,” Tim Eckart, President of the Sioux Falls Education Association said.