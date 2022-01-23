SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds stopped by our KELOLAND studios on Saturday. Various topics came up during our conversation including an international hotspot.

“It’s not a regional issue with Ukraine and Russia. Russia has built up a number of troops, they have set up and are now in terms of cyber attack, they’re doing some cyberattacks or testing within Ukraine, the reason why we’re really concerned about this is is that Mr. Putin is now testing to see whether or not he can put back the Soviet Union, he wants to take back in those countries that broke away from the Soviet Union, he’s testing to see whether or not we have resolve to help them,” Rounds said.

He also brought up the price of meat.

“If we can get consumers engaged in talking about what’s happened to them at the grocery store and the price of meat, now we bring in more than just the nine states in which cattle outnumber people, we start bringing in senators from other states that care about the price of food in the grocery store for them, and so to hear the president of the united states now talking publicly about the challenges that we’ve laid out with regard to anti-trust activity on the part of the major packers and so forth, this is encouraging,” Rounds said.

The Senator also talked about life after the loss of his wife Jean, who died in November. You’ll hear Rounds’ reflections on this later this week.