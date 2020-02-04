Senate bill in South Dakota would allow courthouse employees to carry guns

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A new Senate bill would allow county courthouse employees in South Dakota to carry concealed guns at work.

And, opposition to the bill is already surfacing. Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom thinks it could cause some problems.

Thom says there’s already security in the courtrooms because emotions during court hearings can run very high in some cases.

Thom tells KOTA-TV he’s opposed to allowing more guns into the Pennington County Courthouse. But he adds it should be up to each county to make that decision.

The three sponsors of the bill are Sen. Lance Russell and Reps. Tim Goodwin and Julie Frye-Mueller, who all represent Pennington County.

