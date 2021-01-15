Sen. Mike Rounds calls impeachment ‘moot’ for ‘tarnished’ Trump

FILE – In this file image from Feb. 4, 2020, video, Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Poll workers will attempt to space voters apart Tuesday, June 1, during South Dakota’s primary election, although there’s a good chance most ballots will have already been submitted ahead of in-person voting. (Senate Television via AP, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Sen. Mike Rounds says he believes the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is moot, signaling that he wanted the Senate to drop the trial after Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota, told The Associated Press that Trump “tarnished his place in history” by misleading his supporters and encouraging the mob that stormed the Capitol.

The senator argues the purpose of impeachment is to remove a president.

Since Trump will soon leave office, Rounds says the impeachment trial may not be allowed by the Constitution.